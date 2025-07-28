  • home icon
  • 3 Things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 28, 2025 03:56 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns in picture (Credits: WWE.com and WWE YouTube)

Roman Reigns is ready to lace up his wrestling boots for the first time since WrestleMania 41, where he faced CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat main event. The OTC will team up with his former Right Hand Man, Jey Uso, to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025.

The OTC1 is officially advertised to appear on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

In this article, we will explore three things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW before The Biggest Party of Summer.

#3. He could announce that he will main event the night

Roman Reigns has been the top star of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade, and since adopting the "Tribal Chief" gimmick, he has main evented nearly every show he has competed in.

The OTC could appear on Monday Night RAW and might announce that their tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be the main event for SummerSlam 2025 Night One.

#2. Roman Reigns could ban Paul Heyman from the ringside

The Wiseman will be cornering Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025 and will do his best to ensure that his heel group wins against Reigns and Jey Uso.

Reigns is well aware of Paul Heyman's heel antics, and by using his backstage influence as the top guy in the company, he might get Heyman banned from the ringside for SummerSlam 2025.

#1. The OTC could help Jey Uso win on the red brand

WWE, via its official social media accounts, announced that The Yeet Master will face Bronson Reed in a singles match on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before The Biggest Party of Summer.

Reigns might play a vital role on RAW and help Jey Uso secure a win over Bronson Reed, neutralizing Bron Breakker and sending a strong message about the potential outcome at SummerSlam during their tag team match.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
