3 Things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns is ready to lace up his wrestling boots for the first time since WrestleMania 41, where he faced CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat main event. The OTC will team up with his former Right Hand Man, Jey Uso, to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025.The OTC1 is officially advertised to appear on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.In this article, we will explore three things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW before The Biggest Party of Summer.#3. He could announce that he will main event the nightRoman Reigns has been the top star of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade, and since adopting the &quot;Tribal Chief&quot; gimmick, he has main evented nearly every show he has competed in.The OTC could appear on Monday Night RAW and might announce that their tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be the main event for SummerSlam 2025 Night One.#2. Roman Reigns could ban Paul Heyman from the ringsideThe Wiseman will be cornering Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025 and will do his best to ensure that his heel group wins against Reigns and Jey Uso.Reigns is well aware of Paul Heyman's heel antics, and by using his backstage influence as the top guy in the company, he might get Heyman banned from the ringside for SummerSlam 2025.#1. The OTC could help Jey Uso win on the red brandWWE, via its official social media accounts, announced that The Yeet Master will face Bronson Reed in a singles match on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before The Biggest Party of Summer.Reigns might play a vital role on RAW and help Jey Uso secure a win over Bronson Reed, neutralizing Bron Breakker and sending a strong message about the potential outcome at SummerSlam during their tag team match.