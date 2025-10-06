  • home icon
3 Things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW this week

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 06, 2025 03:33 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is a former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (via WWE.com)

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Crown Jewel: Perth is set to be exciting with its stacked lineup. Roman Reigns returned last week on the red brand in the main event and helped The Usos defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision.

The Original Tribal Chief is also advertised for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, and rumors suggest he will be kicking off the show. In this article, we will look at three things Roman Reigns can do on the flagship show this week.

#3. Announce himself for Crown Jewel: Perth

While it's too late to add a match to the card, things could change at any moment, especially if it involves the Original Tribal Chief. Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns might come out and, along with The Usos, could trash-talk about The Vision.

This would infuriate Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, prompting them to come out and challenge the OG Bloodline for a tag match at Crown Jewel 2025. Interestingly, the OTC could team up with Jey Uso, replacing Jimmy Uso, and accept the match against Breakker and Reed.

#2. He could crown Tribal Chief 2

Last week on Monday Night RAW, upon his return, the OTC ignored Jimmy Uso and focused on motivating the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and his former right-hand man, Jey Uso, telling him that he is the man and that he only needs to focus on himself.

Pundits and experts believe Roman Reigns has been grooming Jey Uso to be his successor as Tribal Chief. On RAW this week, the OTC might shockingly announce The Yeet Master as the new Tribal Chief. This could lead to another chapter in The Bloodline, as Jimmy Uso appears frustrated with Reigns and Jey.

#1. Back in WWE title contention

Roman Reigns' name is etched in history as one of the greatest champions the Stamford-based promotion has ever had.

The OTC has been out of the title scene since his iconic reign ended at WrestleMania XL at the hands of Cody Rhodes. On RAW, Reigns could finally announce that he's back on track and now wants to chase gold and announce that he is after Seth Rollins' title, as he played a crucial role in his Undisputed WWE Championship loss.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
