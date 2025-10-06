3 Things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW this week

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Crown Jewel: Perth is set to be exciting with its stacked lineup. Roman Reigns returned last week on the red brand in the main event and helped The Usos defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision. The Original Tribal Chief is also advertised for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, and rumors suggest he will be kicking off the show. In this article, we will look at three things Roman Reigns can do on the flagship show this week.#3. Announce himself for Crown Jewel: PerthWhile it's too late to add a match to the card, things could change at any moment, especially if it involves the Original Tribal Chief. Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns might come out and, along with The Usos, could trash-talk about The Vision. This would infuriate Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, prompting them to come out and challenge the OG Bloodline for a tag match at Crown Jewel 2025. Interestingly, the OTC could team up with Jey Uso, replacing Jimmy Uso, and accept the match against Breakker and Reed.#2. He could crown Tribal Chief 2Last week on Monday Night RAW, upon his return, the OTC ignored Jimmy Uso and focused on motivating the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and his former right-hand man, Jey Uso, telling him that he is the man and that he only needs to focus on himself.Pundits and experts believe Roman Reigns has been grooming Jey Uso to be his successor as Tribal Chief. On RAW this week, the OTC might shockingly announce The Yeet Master as the new Tribal Chief. This could lead to another chapter in The Bloodline, as Jimmy Uso appears frustrated with Reigns and Jey.#1. Back in WWE title contentionRoman Reigns' name is etched in history as one of the greatest champions the Stamford-based promotion has ever had.The OTC has been out of the title scene since his iconic reign ended at WrestleMania XL at the hands of Cody Rhodes. On RAW, Reigns could finally announce that he's back on track and now wants to chase gold and announce that he is after Seth Rollins' title, as he played a crucial role in his Undisputed WWE Championship loss.