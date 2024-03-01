3 things Seth Rollins must do on SmackDown this week

Seth Rollins is set to head towards tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown which will also feature the arrival of the Bloodline on Friday Nights. For those who might not know, The Rock and Roman Reigns both are scheduled to be part of a segment featuring the whole Samoan faction.

Besides this, the company has started promoting The World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the show which adds more excitement to this edition of SmackDown. With that said, let's discuss three things the World Champion must do in tonight's episode of Friday Nights.

#3. Seth Rollins must appear during on-air show

One of the things Rollins must do is to be part of SmackDown during the on-air time. We have seen in the past that the Stamford-based Promotion sometimes brings their big stars just to have a dark match. However, in the case of the Visionary, the company must utilize the presence of Seth Rollins by having him during the on-air duration of the Blue brand.

The presence of Seth will also help WWE generate more anticipation for this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. The Visionary must confront The Rock and Roman Reigns

As the Bloodline is set to make their earth-shaking appearance on SmackDown, the World Champion must confront the Samoan faction due to his ongoing cold rivalry with the Rock and the Tribal Chief. For those who might not know, the cold heat between them started during the WrestleMania Kickoff Press event where the People's Champion slapped Cody Rhodes. This resulted in Rollins coming to the aid of the American Nightmare.

Later during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, the 37-year-old star confirmed that Cody will not be alone in his battle against the Samoan faction. Both even appeared together in Elimination Chamber 2024 during the Waller Effect where Rhodes challenged the Great One for a singles showdown.

So with a lot of history from the past few weeks, a confrontation between these two must take place.

#1. Seth must tease a singles showdown against the Rock

Seth Rollins is indeed one of the greatest stars in the history of professional wrestling. However, a singles bout against the People's Champion is what truly propels Rollins to new heights in his career.

So with the possibility of a confrontation between Seth and Rock, the Visionary must tease a future single rivalry with him. A showdown between the Visionary and the Most Electrifying Man is something fans have eagerly anticipated since the WrestleMania Kickoff press event. Even during a recent interview, Seth Rollins mocked the Rock stating:

"Yeah, I mean, look, he’s rattled, man. He’s shook. He came in here thinking he’s going to do whatever he wanted to do. so now he’s trying to throw his weight around and he’s got all the same insults that he’s had for the last 20 years. It’s kind of sad in some ways. But he wants to run his mouth, dude. He’s going to get whooped. I mean, he’s a specimen, but the dude’s out of practice. He hasn’t wrestled in 10 years". - Seth Rollins/Submission Radio

It will be engaging to see whether the company will plant the seeds for this dream clash in near future.

