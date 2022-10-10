3 things Seth Rollins could be teasing with recent Twitter blackout

Seth Rollins lost to Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules inside the barbaric Fight Pit. After talking a big game ahead of the match, it must have been embarrassing for him, especially considering that he tapped out to his arch-rival.

Rollins doesn't seem to have taken the loss well. Following his defeat, he blacked out his Twitter account. The Visionary is never one to do anything without a concrete reason, and we believe there is more to this than the loss he took on Saturday. Given his reputation for being someone who always sees the big picture, the money is on him teasing something.

As such, we look at three things Seth Rollins could be teasing about his recent Twitter blackout.

#3 On our list of things Seth Rollins could be teasing with his Twitter blackout: He is taking a leave of absence from WWE

Rollins has been exceptional for months and deserves a break

Seth Rollins' feud with Matt Riddle seems to have concluded following his defeat to him at Extreme Rules. The Fight Pit match was a great way to draw the curtains on one of 2022's best rivalries. The loss may also be WWE's way of writing him off television for a bit, which may be why he blacked out his Twitter account.

Rollins could go on leave and spend time with his family and loved ones. The blackout and possible detox may be his way of muting the noise of the outside world. His wife and WWE superstar Becky Lynch is currently out of action due to an injury.

#2 He is looking to form a potential alliance with Liv Morgan

It was interesting to note that Seth Rollins wasn't the only one who blacked out his Twitter account after Extreme Rules. Liv Morgan did the exact same thing following her defeat to Ronda Rousey, which led fans to speculate that the two of them are in cahoots regarding something.

Rollins and Morgan both bonded by the harrowing nature of their defeats at Extreme Rules. The Visionary and the former SmackDown Women's Champion both lost via submission. We could see the latter embrace the vision and form an alliance with Rollins, which would be a very interesting storyline.

#1 He will be joining Bray Wyatt's side

Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules was one of the best moments of 2022. He emerged to a dark arena and a thunderous ovation, with WWE nailing every aspect of his comeback.

Of particular interest was the fact that Wyatt's return happened after Seth Rollins' match. What if The Revolutionary's Twitter blackout is his way of suggesting that he would be joining hands with the former Eater of Worlds? The latter is someone who is known for recruiting people to his side, and he would love someone like Rollins on his side.

The conspiracy theorists in us would like to believe that Wyatt returning after Rollins' defeat wasn't a coincidence. They have a lot of history together, ranging from their faction wars in 2013 to their Universal title battles in 2019. One can only imagine the success the two superstars would achieve together

