3 things that can happen on SmackDown Live (9th October 2018)

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    09 Oct 2018, 22:30 IST

The Most Awesome show becomes Phenomenal!
The Most Awesome show becomes Phenomenal!

SmackDown Live is called,'The Land Of Opportunity,' and this week the blue brand will have the opportunity to raise the quality of the match at WWE Crown Jewel. The matches at Saudi Arabia show have less time to build up, and that is why WWE started building the feud between DX & Brothers of Destruction from the get-go.

With the match between HHH & Taker at WWE Super Show-Down already in the books, WWE has started building up feuds for the 2nd November show, and it seems like Smackdown will follow in the footsteps by elevating the match between WWE Champion AJ Styles and challenger Daniel Bryan through Miz TV.

We all know that The Miz can make any segment and feud turn into pure gold, and with him getting in the mix, it would be a great segment, but the company should try to make the match a triple-threat and elevate the stakes of the WWE Championship and the match at this yearly event.

In this article, we take a look at 3 things that can happen at Smackdown Live:

#3 Tag Team Division Fatal Four Way

Gold is Good!
Gold is Good!

At WWE Super Show-Down we saw The Bar take on The New Day, and while this one on one match looked good, the titles and feud would look better if the match turns into a fatal four-way match.

Instead of one contender to win the titles, in a fatal four-way, the speculation and interest of the title would be raised, and the fans will also get to see some good quality competition in the match.

It would be nice to see Paige announce this match today with Usos and The Bludgeon Brothers an entrant in the match along with The Bar and New Day. This would increase the quality of segments in the coming weeks, and give fans a moment to witness some good quality work from the tag teams on the blue brand.

Contact Us Advertise with Us