3 Things That Could Boost WWE RAW's TV Ratings This Week

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 5.44K // 09 Sep 2018, 16:29 IST

Time to play the game

WWE Raw has been entertaining audiences for over 25 years now, and this week it emanates from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

We saw Shawn Michaels come out last week to talk about his predictions for the match between Triple H and The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down. After the words that Taker had for his opponent, Triple H returns this week to respond to those in his own style. He is one of the greatest performers to grace the squared circle and also a great performer on the microphone.

Raw comes with a lot of matches and promos, but this week these 3 things can make the show better and also build up the excitement for upcoming shows:

#3 Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus Build-Up

Little Miss Bliss hypes up the match

Alexa Bliss is a master at cutting promos, and she did hype this match when Raw was in Toronto, CA. In a segment that also saw other female wrestlers Ronda Rousey and Natalya as well as Alicia Fox and Mickie James, this moment still stood out when Alexa called Trish Ms. Irrelevant.

Alexa has always built up every feud she is in, and this one will be no different. She is also building the feud between her and Ronda Rousey at WWE Hell In a Cell that happens next Sunday, 16th September 2018.

While the WWE would want Alexa to build the feud between her and Ronda Rousey at WWE Hell In A Cell because the show happens this Sunday. I am sure Alexa can build that up so well that the company wouldn't mind if she builds up the feud at WWE Evolution, especially considering the fact that the tickets for the women's only pay-per-view haven't sold out and that speaks a lot about the business.

A visit from Trish or a video message could help this segment as well as increase sales for this women's only pay-per-view.

