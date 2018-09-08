WWE Rumor Mill: WWE hoping to create annual all-women's pay-per-view

Phillipa Marie

Will the women be given an annual event?

What's the story?

WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view takes place next month and it appears that WWE is already making plans for this to be an annual event.

In case you didn't know...

Evolution is the culmination of years of hard work from the women of WWE who have pushed the barriers over the past few years in order to be taken seriously within the company.

The arrival of Ronda Rousey from UFC has definitely allowed the women's division to be taken seriously by fans all over the world.

After making history with the first ever Women's Hell in a Cell match, Ironman match and even Extreme Rules match, the women stepped it up with the first ever Women's Royal Rumble and now their own pay-per-view is the appropriate next step.

The heart of the matter

Evolution takes place from the Nassau Coliseum on October 28th and so far Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus and Lita vs Mickie James are the only matches that have been made official for the show.

Despite the fact that Evolution is yet to take place and ticket sales are reportedly not selling well, Joe Peisich reported on the most recent episode of Barnburner Fired Up that WWE is already making plans for this to become an annual event.

“It looks like the Evolution pay-per-view will not be a one-time only pay-per-view. I hear that they’re going to continue tradition year after year," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Evolution is now just weeks away and it's already shaping up to be an event that highlights a number of fantasy matches between the past and present of the WWE Women's Division. The women have already created so much history over the past few years that if Evolution is a success then it's likely that the company will make plans for this to be an annual event.

Would you like WWE to have an all-women's pay-per-view annually? Have your say in the comments section below...