3 Things that could happen after this week's RAW (December 16th, 2019)

AJ Styles and Randy Orton on RAW

Delivering a great show at TLC, the last pay-per-view of the decade, the anticipation was sky-high for RAW this week. The Red Brand produced an exciting episode, where a couple of feuds were hinted for Royal Rumble next year, and a huge WrestleMania 35 rematch took place in the main event.

Following an emphatic victory over Rusev at TLC, Bobby Lashley proposed to Lana. A Gauntlet Match took place to decide the number one contender for the US Title, but the match didn't have a clear winner, as Humberto Carrillo was unable to continue, after a furious Andrade delivered a Hammerlock DDT onto the concrete floor.

NXT's Deonna Purrazzo took on Asuka in a singles match, while The OC beat The Viking Raiders in a non-title match. Seth Rollins sabotaged Rey Mysterio, earning a title shot for the US Championship next week.

Let's talk about three things that could happen after RAW this week.

#3 Humberto Carrillo and Andrade could receive title shots in the future

Starting the feud on RAW last week, Andrade and Humberto Carrillo have already garnered the attention of fans, delivering two remarkable matches. Carrillo ended Andrade's unbeaten run on RAW, pinning the latter last week, and the result didn't alter at TLC, where Carrillo picked up another win over 'El Idolo.'

Eliminating Ricochet from the Gauntlet Match, Carrillo was the last man standing to face Andrade, but the latter had other plans, attacking Carrillo from behind. Andrade decimated Carrillo with a vicious DDT on the concrete floor, and the match ended in no contest.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to take on Rey Mysterio in a title match next week, but 'The Beastlayer' is already involved in a different feud. Therefore, the US Championship match could end in interference from either AOP or Kevin Owens. Mysterio, however, could defend his title against the last two remaining Superstars of the Gauntlet Match in a Triple Threat Match, possibly at Royal Rumble next year.

