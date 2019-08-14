3 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown Live tonight

The last show of the SummerSlam week, WWE SmackDown takes place tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. With WWE finished with the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', fans have a lot of questions in mind for tonight's SmackDown.

Last week, we found out that Roman Reigns was being attacked by Rowan. Reigns will finally respond to Big Red Rowan tonight. Moreover, Bayley will find a new challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Kevin Owens has also been on a roll recently. Tonight, we'll find out how Shane McMahon responds to KO's actions at SummerSlam this past Sunday night. The Viper Randy Orton was brutalized by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston after he tried to humiliate him in front of his family at SummerSlam, and rest assured Orton will be looking for revenge on Kingston tonight.

In this article, let's take a look at three things that could happen at SmackDown tonight.

#3 Charlotte Flair earns the opportunity for a SmackDown Women's Championship match

Charlotte Flair faced WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus this past Sunday at SummerSlam. As Flair promised, she defeated Stratus in her retirement match. After getting a huge victory over the seven-time WWE Women's Champion, bigger things look inevitable for The Queen.

Flair is set to face Ember Moon at tonight's episode of the blue brand, after The War Goddess lost to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a title match at SummerSlam. Tonight, it looks like Moon will suffer another loss against The Queen, as WWE is unlikely to hinder Flair's momentum following her big SummerSlam win.

The nine-time Women's Champion tried to earn an opportunity to face Bayley last month, but she failed due to an interruption by the champ. With a huge win for Flair in the record books, it looks like she's next in line for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Title.

