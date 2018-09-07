3 things that could happen if injured Seth Rollins is forced to miss Hell in a Cell

What will happen if Rollins' injury stops him from appearing at HIAC?

Hell in a Cell is set to be a big pay-per-view for the WWE and an even bigger pay-per-view for the Shield, with Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns all set to play a big part in the proceedings on behalf of Monday Night Raw.

However, Seth Rollins suffered an accidental injury when he was thrown through the window of a police van during the climax of the most recent Raw--which gave him several large cuts on his arm.

No update has been provided on Rollins' status following the incident. Whilst, the most likely outcome is that he'll be bandaged up and ready to go again for next week's Raw, there's a chance he may end up missing it, and could even miss the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV.

Luckily, in the unlikely event that 'The Architect' does miss Hell in a Cell, we've got three perfect scenarios for what could happen!

#3 Handicap Tag-Team Match

Ambrose could take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre single-handedly

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre seemed set to be taking on Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the Raw tag-team titles at Hell in a Cell, although that has yet to be made official for the event.

However, with Rollins injured, what does Ambrose and the team of Ziggler and McIntyre do at Hell in a Cell? Well, Ambrose is the 'Lunatic Fringe' so obviously the thing for him to do is try to take on both men at the same time in a handicap match.

You could always have Reigns come in for the save towards the end, or even have Ambrose somehow steal a win to earn a future title shot down the line when Rollins returns. I think it'll be a fun thing to see.

