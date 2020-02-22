3 things that could happen next in the Mandy Rose and Otis storyline

Is Sonya Deville the main villain of this storyline?

The storyline involving Mandy Rose and Otis has garnered a lot of attention on SmackDown. Both Superstars have become the talk of the town because of their love angle, which also features Dolph Ziggler as the villain.

Last week, Otis was set to go on a date with Mandy on Valentine’s Day, however, Ziggler gatecrashed the date and stole Otis’ golden moment. While the Heavy Machinery member was on his way to the restaurant, the Showoff reached the venue and had dinner with the former Absolution member.

This week on SmackDown, the fans saw how Otis could not recover from his heartbreak, as Tucker informed us that he did not even leave his hotel room to show up for the Blue brand’s episode. However, Otis did show up later in the night only to receive another shock, seeing his date go out with Ziggler.

This segment has added further intrigue to this storyline and here are the 3 things that could happen next in the Otis, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler saga.

#3 Otis destroys Dolph Ziggler

Otis and Dolph Ziggler, one-on-one

Starting with the likeliest and the least exciting way this storyline could progress, WWE can have a segment where Otis gets his revenge by attacking Dolph Ziggler. There could be a one-on-one match between the two rivals or WWE can also get this thing done with a backstage confrontation.

Either way, both Superstars are members of the tag team division, and this rivalry could bring a lot of attention towards the division. FOX has mentioned that they want more wrestling and less entertainment on SmackDown episodes, thus one can consider that this may be one option that WWE would consider going ahead with.

Unlike the feud featuring Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev, here the babyface Superstar could go over the heel to keep the fans happy.

#2 Mandy Rose explains the truth to Otis

She never had any hatred for Otis

There have been several incidents when Mandy Rose didn't mean to hurt Otis, but the male Superstar concluded the matter on his own. He once gifted a cake to Mandy, and that was the first time Dolph Ziggler entered this love story. The Showoff destroyed the cake, only for Otis to come from behind and see the scattered pieces of the cake.

Similarly, on Valentine Day’s date, Mandy was waiting for Otis to arrive so they can have their dinner, but Ziggler interfered between the two Superstars once again. Lastly, on the fallout episode of Valentine’s Day, Mandy took Ziggler’s help to reach home, as the former RAW Tag Team Champion offered her a ride while she awaited a cab.

There is a possibility that Mandy would get irritated by the Showoff’s behavior. She could go to Otis with all the video footage and show that Dolph forcefully tried to build a relationship with her. Rose can even assert that she was misguided by the opinions of other people that she deserves better than Otis.

This way, she can solve all the problems between herself and the Heavy Machinery member. Ultimately, this would lead to a blowoff match between Ziggler and Otis, with the latter finally winning the feud and also the heart of Mandy Rose.

#1 Sonya Deville is revealed as the villain

Who texted Otis?

On the latest edition of SmackDown, the fans saw the fallout of the Valentine’s Day date between Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose. Otis’ loyal friend, Tucker, reached out to Fire and Desire backstage, where he notified Mandy and Sonya Deville about the heartbreak of Otis.

During that segment, Tucker even pointed out that Mandy had texted Otis that she was running late. At that moment, she looked a bit perplexed, but her reaction did not gain much attention as Tucker instantly clarified Otis’ feelings in front of Mandy and changed the course of the segment.

Looking at her confusion, it seemed like Mandy did not send a message to the Heavy Machinery member on Valentine’s Day. So, the question is who sent that text from Mandy’s phone? The first suspect would be Dolph Ziggler, as he would have wished to spoil Otis’ date.

However, there is a little flaw in the logic that the Showoff would grab Mandy’s phone and send Otis a message without her notice. Thus, it could well be Sonya Deville who stays near Mandy most all the time who could have taken her phone for a minute. Sonya even specified that Dolph Ziggler was more Mandy Rose's type during the ending moments of the aforementioned backstage skit.

Besides, creative had sowed the seeds of a potential end to this tag team in the last few weeks. WWE have been planning a betrayal angle for long between Mandy and Sonya, hence, the probability that the company ends the bond between the two female Superstars is very high. This could lead to a big rivalry between Rose and Deville.