3 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (30 September 2019)

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will feature on the upcoming episode of RAW.

The previous edition of Monday Night RAW received mixed responses from fans as well as critics.

From Carmella tricking R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion to The Fiend unleashing his wrath on Braun Strowman in the main event, the show had its moments. Furthermore, Rey Mysterio becoming the number 1 contender for the Universal Championship after winning the Fatal 5-way Elimination matchup was another major development of the show.

On another note, WWE has been advertising the upcoming episode as 'season premiere' of RAW. While it has already announced 4 huge matches for the event- Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio for the Universal Championship, Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs The Heavy Machinery for the RAW Tag Team Titles and AJ Styles vs Cedric Alexander for the US Championship. 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar will also feature this Monday night on RAW.

In addition to the above matches, WWE has also announced a special edition of 'Miz TV' featuring Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair for the upcoming episode.

All in all, the upcoming episode of RAW looks promising.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode.

#3 Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura interrupt the Miz TV

Hogan and Ric Flair will be the special guests on Miz TV.

WWE has already announced that Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will feature on a special edition of Miz TV, this Monday night on RAW. Given it is going to be the season premiere of RAW, expect the aforementioned names to talk about the success of the apex brand of the company. However, this could turn south sooner than later.

As these segments always get interrupted by heels leading into a physical altercation, expect something similar to unfold this week on RAW.

Given it has not been long since The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura were clashing against each other, WWE could have Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura show up to interrupt the segment. The heel duo could take digs at The Miz as well as Hogan and Flair. This could lead to Hogan & Flair joining forces with The Miz to make quick work of the heels.

Who knows, WWE could even have Ali show up leading to a classic Miz & Ali vs Nakamura & Sami Zayn tag-team matchup.

