3 Things that could possibly happen at WWE Stomping Grounds

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 90 // 20 Jun 2019, 04:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Stomping Grounds

Hot off the heels of a lackluster Super ShowDown event, WWE is back on the pay-per-view scene as they will emulate live this Sunday on the WWE Network from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington with WWE Stomping Grounds. With such a short time period between Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds, if you missed SSD then you didn’t miss much as Stomping Grounds is pretty much a carbon copy of that card with numerous rematches.

There are nine matches scheduled for this Sunday’s show. On the RAW side of the card, Samoa Joe will defend his United States Championship that he obtained when Rey Mysterio relinquished it to him against Ricochet. Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Championship once again against Lacey Evans in a rematch from the Money in the Bank PPV. Finally, Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in a rematch from Super ShowDown.

However, this match has the added stipulation of a special guest referee of Corbin’s choosing. On the SmackDown side of the card, Daniel Bryan and Rowan will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Heavy Machinery. In another tag team match, New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods will take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.

Roman Reigns will do battle once again with Drew McIntyre. Finally, Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage match. There will also be a triple threat match for the Cruiserweight Championship between Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak.

With that being said, here are three things possible for this Sunday’s pay-per-view. What are your thoughts and predictions? Sound off in the comments below and be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news and rumors as Stomping Grounds approaches.

#3 Drew McIntyre defeats Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will do battle once again this Sunday

Normally a Roman Reigns match is easy to predict. It seems like every feud he is in he comes out on top, no matter what the circumstances or odds are. However, at Stomping Grounds that can come to an end, as he faces the “Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre.

While Reigns won their match at WrestleMania in April, things are a bit different now as McIntyre is now aligned with Shane McMahon and his group that includes Elias and The Revival. Since Elias and Shane have no match on Sunday, you can expect them to be in McIntyre’s corner and have a role in the match.

Reigns is coming off a shocking loss to McMahon at Super Showdown and while many think he’ll pick up the win here, don’t be surprised if McIntyre picks up the win here thanks to shenanigans. This will accomplish two things: It keeps the Shane/Roman feud going into Extreme Rules, which is a fitting place to end their feud once and for all. It also keeps McIntyre looking strong for a possible future World Title shot, whether that be against Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, or someone else.

1 / 3 NEXT