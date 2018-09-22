Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 things that have already gone wrong for WWE Super Show-Down

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Preview
1.48K   //    22 Sep 2018, 12:10 IST

Hope it doesn't become a WWE Super Flop Show-Down
Hope it doesn't become a WWE Super Flop Show-Down

WWE is gearing up for their biggest event in Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 6 October 2018. The company has traded a lot of blows and done a lot of promos to build the show, but they have missed the beat already.

In this article, I look at three things that have already gone wrong for the show.

#3 Focus on part-timers

Wrong Focus
Wrong focus

The Undertaker and Triple H are not active performers for the WWE. They work on a part-time schedule and make appearances in the same way. While the aforementioned statements are true, the fact remains that WWE is giving a lot of focus to these part-timers because they are getting a lot of time to cut promos and hype feuds.

While the match is called the last time ever, we know that the duo will be fighting with one another in a tag team match possibly at WWE's tour of Saudi Arabia.

This diffuses the idea of the last time ever because if they are fighting with one another even in a tag team, they are still fighting, and so it can't be considered the last time ever. The WWE definitely means last time singles competition, but lets face it that if they are fighting in some capacity down the road, it makes no sense to give part-timers this much time.

While these two wrestlers built the Attitude Era and their work was pure gold on mic and ring, I am not taking away anything from their respective resumes, but I think that they could have built their match in 3 appearances, but it has been dragged to so many weeks for no reason, and that has taken away the spotlight from some talented superstars.

There are feuds that needed a lot of time to become relevant, and they are currently looking obscure due to the additional time taken to build this feud.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 The Undertaker Triple H
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
4 things that could happen at the WWE Super Show-Down 
RELATED STORY
3 shocking twists that could happen at WWE Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's WWE Player Rankings (September 15-21)
RELATED STORY
WWE Movie Madness: Shawn Michaels is The Wrestler who...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars that deserve a match at the Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
What if Kane turns on The Undertaker at Super Show-Down?
RELATED STORY
5 things which must happen at WWE Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing Things That Could Happen On RAW This Week...
RELATED STORY
 Early Prediction of Super Showdown PPV
RELATED STORY
3 things missing during the build up to The Undertaker...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us