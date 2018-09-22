3 things that have already gone wrong for WWE Super Show-Down

Hope it doesn't become a WWE Super Flop Show-Down

WWE is gearing up for their biggest event in Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 6 October 2018. The company has traded a lot of blows and done a lot of promos to build the show, but they have missed the beat already.

In this article, I look at three things that have already gone wrong for the show.

#3 Focus on part-timers

Wrong focus

The Undertaker and Triple H are not active performers for the WWE. They work on a part-time schedule and make appearances in the same way. While the aforementioned statements are true, the fact remains that WWE is giving a lot of focus to these part-timers because they are getting a lot of time to cut promos and hype feuds.

While the match is called the last time ever, we know that the duo will be fighting with one another in a tag team match possibly at WWE's tour of Saudi Arabia.

This diffuses the idea of the last time ever because if they are fighting with one another even in a tag team, they are still fighting, and so it can't be considered the last time ever. The WWE definitely means last time singles competition, but lets face it that if they are fighting in some capacity down the road, it makes no sense to give part-timers this much time.

While these two wrestlers built the Attitude Era and their work was pure gold on mic and ring, I am not taking away anything from their respective resumes, but I think that they could have built their match in 3 appearances, but it has been dragged to so many weeks for no reason, and that has taken away the spotlight from some talented superstars.

There are feuds that needed a lot of time to become relevant, and they are currently looking obscure due to the additional time taken to build this feud.

