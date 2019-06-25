3 things that may happen on SmackDown Live (25th June 2019) - WWE Champion attacked, The Phenom provides an update

How will The Deadman respond on Tuesday Nights?

WWE Raw was filled with surprises, especially the loss of the new United States Champion Ricochet to AJ Styles in a non-title match. While that was one of the shocking moments from Monday Nights, the biggest shock was the return of The Deadman, whose performance against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown got a lot of negative reaction.

The WWE Universe didn't expect that, and that is the reason why everyone in the arena and at home were completely taken by a shock. The Big Dog didn't ask for The Reaper's help, but it was definitely worth the time during the 3-hour program. My colleague Riju Dasgupta did an article on the possible reasons why The Phenom decided to return to the squared circle, and you can read it here.

With less than a month to go for Extreme Rules, let's take a look at three things on the blue brand that will definitely raise the ratings and the thrill for the WWE Universe.

So without further ado, let's get down to them:

#3 R-Truth continues the fun around 24/7 championship

No one expected the 24/7 championship to fair this well, but it is R-Truth and his amazing gimmick that has made the WWE Universe a believer in the championship and the storyline.

With the way, jobbers have got on screen time it is a no brainer that R-Truth will continue the fun on Tuesday Nights. If you recall he also called Drake Maverick 'Hornswoggle' during the Miz TV segment and then crashed his wedding to win the 24/7 Title back from him.

This wouldn't be the only segment that will get the fans talking, so let's discuss the other possible segments that may happen on SmackDown Live.

