3 things that must happen at Crown Jewel

The World Cup will feature some of WWE's best talent

WWE Crown Jewel is less than 24 hours away, and after all the controversy that has surrounded the event, it is now time to see whether the event can at least deliver in the ring.

While WWE and the wrestlers alike will be relieved once the event is done and dusted, fans will be hoping to see some memorable performances in the ring so that they can have some positive memories of the show.

Like the company's first event in Saudi Arabia, the match card is full of part-time wrestling legends such as The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels, and old workhorses of the WWE like Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

While the WWE will try their level best to ensure that they pull off one of the best shows of the year in the Kingdom, there are a few things that must happen at the show to build on the storylines that have been continuing on WWE television.

Let’s take a look at 3 things which must happen at Crown Jewel.

#3 Kurt Angle makes Dolph Ziggler tap out

Will McIntyre only make the trip to be at Ziggler's side?

Kurt Angle will be making his return to singles competition in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. The veteran superstar will be fighting one of Raw’s top heels in the initial stage of the World Cup.

Dolph Ziggler, who beat Dean Ambrose to qualify for the World Cup, will be accompanied by Drew McIntyre in his match against the Olympic Gold Medalist.

Even though the odds will be against Angle, especially given McIntyre's presence at ringside, it is still very likely that he will progress to the next round to set up a dream match between himself and Seth Rollins.

If Angle does beat Dolph Ziggler at Crown Jewel, then the WWE should go all out and make the former Intercontinental Champion tap out to the Ankle Lock to award the victory to Kurt Angle.

Not only will this be a dent in the Showoff’s reputation and ego, but also be a fitting return for Angle to singles competition.

