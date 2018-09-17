3 Things That Could Happen On Raw After Hell In A Cell

'The Reaper' returns to address 'The Game'

Hell In A Cell was a great pay-per-view, and fans loved it because of the physicality that was a part of the show. The matches between female and male superstars were awesome, especially the Universal Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship match.

Raw shall have some amazing segments to extend the story of what transpired at Hell In A Cell, and some moments that have been building over the weeks. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 moments that shall happen on the show:

#3 Tag Team Turmoil Continues

Who becomes the next tag team champion?

The 'Dogs Of War' won the titles from the B-Team on Raw and defended them successfully against Seth and Dean at Hell In A Cell. After a war that happened at the show on Sunday, and the team of Dolph and Drew victorious, it leaves us with a question, that Goldberg asks a lot,'Who's Next?'

With a host of tag teams available on the Raw brand, it is only a matter of time before Drew and Dolph get their next challenger. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, Revival, Titus Worldwide among many other contenders are already there, and while all of them seem to be legit contenders, none of them match the credentials of The Revival.

The revival was always impressive, and the mere fact of thinking them with the Raw Tag Team Championships raises the stakes of the title. The duo can cut great promos and are a great in-ring performer too. It would be great to see them with the titles, and so it only makes sense if they get the next title shot while Dean and Seth can pick on some other tag team and make them relevant.

How about Titus Worldwide turning heel?

