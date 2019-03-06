×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 things that should and 3 that shouldn't happen 

Rahul Singh
ANALYST
Feature
11.59K   //    06 Mar 2019, 16:06 IST

E

On Sunday, WWE will host its final pay-per-view on the 'Road to WrestleMania 35,' that is, Fastlane. The event is WWE's annual appetizer before their biggest show of the year and has been known for clearing up the 'Mania card, delivering many interesting matches in the process. The 5th installment of Fastlane looks no different with some amazing match-ups to look forward to for the fans,

From Becky Lynch's fight against Charlotte Flair to seal her place in the Women's Championship match at WrestleMania to Kevin Owens' chance to stun Daniel Bryan, Fastlane has a really strong card. It is a great chance for the company to deliver a really strong show, making the Road to WrestleMania even more exciting.

However, WWE should be cautious of not making any mistakes at a time when it's in desperate need of strong viewership. There are things they should do, and some they shouldn't. In this article, we present 3 such things of each.

SHOULD #3 The world's best Tag-team breaks up.

The self-proclaimed Best Tag-team in the world.
The self-proclaimed Best Tag-team in the world.

From the moment The Miz and Shane McMahon started to have these little interactions on Smackdown, fans have smelled the WrestleMania encounter between the two Superstars. In the last few months, they have been paired up as a Tag-team. Moreover, they even won the Tag-team Championship. Then, they have lost the Championship, and at Fastlane, they have another chance to win the Championship back.

Now, it'd be a shocker if Miz and McMahon win. Nobody expects them to win, and probably not many want them to beat The Usos a second time anyway. They should lose, and unless plans change, will lose. Then, the loss should result in one of the Superstars losing it, and attacking the other to set up a 'Mania bout between them.

It doesn't matter who WWE decides to turn. Whether it's the expected turn of The Miz or a shocking McMahon turn, we should get the much-awaited break up on Sunday, March 10. In case it doesn't happen, we will have to wonder if WWE has left it too late if they already haven't. None of us want to have a rushed build to their 'Mania encounter.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 The Usos The Revival Becky Lynch Asuka WWE Network WWE What If
Rahul Singh
ANALYST
I write about Cricket and Pro-Wrestling.
7 matches that are likely to happen at WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
5 matches at WWE Fastlane 2019 that could steal the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 matches that should be added to the card  
RELATED STORY
4 things that could happen at Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane: Facts you should know
RELATED STORY
7 things we saw in WWE in February 2019 that prove Vince McMahon is a man of his word
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: Predicting the rest of the match card
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE must do before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge title match added to Fastlane PPV
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for the mid-card and tag team title matches for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us