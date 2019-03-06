WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 things that should and 3 that shouldn't happen

Rahul Singh

On Sunday, WWE will host its final pay-per-view on the 'Road to WrestleMania 35,' that is, Fastlane. The event is WWE's annual appetizer before their biggest show of the year and has been known for clearing up the 'Mania card, delivering many interesting matches in the process. The 5th installment of Fastlane looks no different with some amazing match-ups to look forward to for the fans,

From Becky Lynch's fight against Charlotte Flair to seal her place in the Women's Championship match at WrestleMania to Kevin Owens' chance to stun Daniel Bryan, Fastlane has a really strong card. It is a great chance for the company to deliver a really strong show, making the Road to WrestleMania even more exciting.

However, WWE should be cautious of not making any mistakes at a time when it's in desperate need of strong viewership. There are things they should do, and some they shouldn't. In this article, we present 3 such things of each.

SHOULD #3 The world's best Tag-team breaks up.

The self-proclaimed Best Tag-team in the world.

From the moment The Miz and Shane McMahon started to have these little interactions on Smackdown, fans have smelled the WrestleMania encounter between the two Superstars. In the last few months, they have been paired up as a Tag-team. Moreover, they even won the Tag-team Championship. Then, they have lost the Championship, and at Fastlane, they have another chance to win the Championship back.

Now, it'd be a shocker if Miz and McMahon win. Nobody expects them to win, and probably not many want them to beat The Usos a second time anyway. They should lose, and unless plans change, will lose. Then, the loss should result in one of the Superstars losing it, and attacking the other to set up a 'Mania bout between them.

It doesn't matter who WWE decides to turn. Whether it's the expected turn of The Miz or a shocking McMahon turn, we should get the much-awaited break up on Sunday, March 10. In case it doesn't happen, we will have to wonder if WWE has left it too late if they already haven't. None of us want to have a rushed build to their 'Mania encounter.

