3 things that should happen on RAW and SmackDown next week to build towards Clash of Champions

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.50K // 16 Aug 2019, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW should work around a feud between these two men in the coming weeks

SummerSlam is now behind us and we have one month to go before the next pay-per-view when the WWE Clash of Champions comes into the picture. WWE did a great job with SummerSlam, and they should carry on that momentum in the coming months to increase the ratings of their shows.

Keeping that in mind, the creatives will really need to play with the storylines which are currently flowing freely, and cause some disruption to get the fans even more interested.

With only four weeks to experiment with, WWE should step on the gas right away and build the right storylines for the potential challenges. In this article, we will look at the three major storylines that WWE could work on in the coming week to ensure that the build towards Clash of Champions begins on a right note.

#3 Shane McMahon forces himself in again

Shane McMahon could decide to force himself into the King of the Ring tournament

Since Crown Jewel last year, we have seen Shane McMahon take up a lot of television time and brag about how he is the best in the world for way too long.

This has led to him having major feuds with top superstars such as The Usos, The Miz, and Roman Reigns. Most recently, Shane has been in the middle of a rivalry with Kevin Owens which hasn’t gone too well for both the superstars.

With the King of the Ring tournament approaching, we could again witness Shane use his power and authority to make way for himself in the tournament. WWE has already announced the names of 16 participants for the tournament, similar to what they did for the Crown Jewel’s World Cup tournament.

However, it will be interesting to see if Shane tries and takes the place of a lesser pushed wrestler such as Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, or Shelton Benjamin’s place in the tournament or spices up things by taking Kevin Owen’s place in the tournament, which will only make things even more personal between him and Owens.

1 / 3 NEXT