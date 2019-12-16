3 things that should not happen at TLC 2019

Sanjay Pradeep 16 Dec 2019, 03:49 IST

Who will headline TLC 2019?

We are less than 24 hours from the final pay-per-view of this decade, TLC. As of now, we have seven matches on the card ranging from regular singles bouts to gruelling TLC matches. We have three championships scheduled to be defended at the event - the RAW Tag Team Title, SmackDown Tag Team Title in regular 2-on-2 matches, and a TLC match for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Even though the Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is scheduled to fight The Miz at the event, that clash is not for the Universal Title.

With TLC 2019 being the final event of the year, WWE has some pressure on its back. The largest pro wrestling company on this planet will be looking forward to ending a few feuds at the event so that some of the Superstars can focus on the 2020 Royal Rumble. WWE cannot afford to make many mistakes on this PPV. In this article, we are going to take a look at a few things that should not happen at WWE TLC 2019.

#3 New Women's Tag Team Champions

Asuka and Kairi Sane have been doing a great job as the Women's Tag Team Champions

One of the biggest matches at TLC 2019 is the Women's Tag Team Championship bout between the defending Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane and the team of Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. WWE would not be well-served to take the titles away from the Kabuki Warriors at TLC.

Lynch is already the RAW Women's Champion and making her "Becky 2 Belts" again, especially so soon, could wind up turning some fans against her. Adding another title to Charlotte's resume right now might not help her as well, especially after a recent turn back to the babyface end of the spectrum. "The Queen" has already broken the record of most title reigns by a woman in her short career and does not need another reign, singles or tag, right now.

Asuka and Sane are on a great run at the moment and taking the belts away from them will do no favours for anyone involved in the match.

