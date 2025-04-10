3 Things that should not happen at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just nine nights away. Triple H and his team are putting all the gears and levers in place to ensure that this year’s Showcase of The Immortals becomes a grand success.

However, for it to happen, the following three things shouldn’t happen at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas:

#3. Paul Heyman shouldn’t help Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe was gripped with surprise when it saw Paul Heyman agreeing to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41. Revealing what his mystery favor for helping Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames was, The Second City Saint demanded the Hall of Famer be on his side in Las Vegas.

The Head of The Table laughed in the face of The Straight Edge Superstar when he heard this demand. However, he was shocked to see that his Wiseman didn’t decline and willingly chose to be in Punk’s corner. Interestingly, this week on RAW, the 59-year-old clarified that he was loyal to both Reigns and Punk.

This gives a hint that the WWE Hall of Famer has a soft spot for the OG Bloodline leader. However, it would be bad if he ends up helping Roman Reigns. This is the first time the OTC will be truly alone in a big match, which is also a WrestleMania 41 Night One main event. Thus, it would be more satisfying to see the Only Tribal Chief fight this match without Heyman’s support.

#2. Cody Rhodes shouldn’t retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes is heading to WrestleMania 41 to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. The Leader of The Cenation bared his fangs as a heel when he sided with The Rock after winning the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match and mowed the champion down. Now, it would be best for business if The Franchise Player won the title at The Show of Shows.

This would make John Cena a 17-time World Champion, and he'd surpass Ric Flair to become the wrestler to win a world title the maximum number of times. It would also make way for Cena’s revenge against fans, leading to him fulfilling his promise to ruin pro wrestling.

#1. Jacob Fatu shouldn’t lose at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu will face LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf earned the title shot by defeating Braun Strowman last Friday. Although he lost by the skin of his teeth, this was Strowman’s first-ever loss in the Last Man Standing format.

Thus, Jacob Fatu is carrying a lot of momentum right now after decimating his biggest rival. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team should make him the new United States Champion in Vegas. This would further establish him as a singles superstar while also simultaneously freeing up The Megastar for the Undisputed WWE Championship picture in the future.

It could also lead to Fatu’s exit from the new Bloodline. After WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa may ask The Samoan Werewolf to surrender his title. The leader of the heel faction had famously asked Fatu to give up his WWE Tag Team Title to Tonga Loa last year. However, the 32-year-old may retaliate this time and get hostile, eventually leaving the stable.

