3 things The Rock can do if the rumors are true about his potential WWE return in 2024

The Rock remains an iconic figure in the wrestling industry, and his unexpected return in 2023 on the September 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown took the wrestling world by storm. The People's Champion engaged in a memorable segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, leaving fans in awe.

As 2024 approaches, intriguing reports are circulating about The Rock's potential appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024. If these rumors do materialize, the opening of the new year will undoubtedly be marked as a grand spectacle on the road to WrestleMania 40.

With that being said, let's discuss three things Rock can do if the rumors appear true and he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. The Rock might confront The Bloodline on the road to WrestleMania 40

One of the potential events that might occur if The Rock does make his return in 2024 is a possible confrontation with The Bloodline. A segment featuring the Samoan family is something fans have dreamed of since the formation of the villainous faction. Even when The People's Champion made his SmackDown return this year, he had no interaction with The Bloodline.

If the rumors come true and the multi-time world champion makes his return in 2024, a segment between The Rock and The Bloodline might finally take place, and the results may blow our minds away.

#2. Rock might announce his appearance for WrestleMania 40

Another potential development that might occur if The Rock returns to the company in 2024 is the confirmation of his appearance at the Grandest Stage of All Time. With the return of CM Punk, many believe that WrestleMania 40 could be marked as one of the greatest WrestleManias in the history of the Stamford-based promotion.

Adding to the excitement, the WrestleMania main eventer himself might confirm his participation in the Show of Shows in 2024.

#1. The People's Champ might participate in the Elimination Chamber match

One of the most surprising scenarios that might unfold is the Samoan star's participation in the Elimination Chamber match next year. Reports suggest that the appearance of The People's Champion at Elimination Chamber is currently being discussed, and if it comes to fruition, he will be part of the show.

Additionally, there is a likelihood of CM Punk winning the Royal Rumble Match and challenging Seth Rollins for his world championship. Due to this, a No. 1 contender match might take place at Elimination Chamber 2024 to determine the WrestleMania opponent for The Tribal Chief.

The Samoan star might emerge as another participant in this contest, and upon winning the match, he could finally have a dream showdown against The Bloodline leader at WrestleMania 40.

