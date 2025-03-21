3 Things The Rock could do if he shows up on WWE SmackDown

The Rock changed the landscape of WWE with a single gesture at Elimination Chamber. SmackDown could host the return of The Final Boss as he looks to make more impact heading into WrestleMania 41.

The Rock had a Plan B at Elimination Chamber after Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to the WWE boss. Instead, The Final Boss gestured to John Cena to finish off the Undisputed WWE Champion with some brutal blows.

The legend is a huge draw, and WWE could use him generously ahead of WrestleMania 41 to keep ratings high and fans interested heading into the PLE.

With that said, check out the three things The Rock could do if he shows up on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

#3. Offer more top stars to sell their soul to him on WWE SmackDown

John Cena seems to have sold his soul to The Rock and turned heel for the first time in over two decades. He has already cut an intense promo earlier this week to clarify his actions.

The Final Boss could show up on Friday night to talk about Cena’s spot at 'Mania and offer some more stars to sell their soul to him. He could offer great rewards in return for their actions.

Fans could see stars like Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Naomi, or someone else be tempted by his offer. An angle with the women could help elevate the Blue brand’s women’s roster, which could use some interesting stories.

#2. The Rock could hype John Cena’s chances of winning at WrestleMania 41

John Cena won the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. He didn’t need to follow The Final Boss’ path to get ahead but still chose to side with the heel.

The Rock could come out on SmackDown to talk about Cena’s retirement tour, making it an even bigger deal. He could talk down Cody Rhodes on Friday night while hyping John Cena’s chances of winning at The Show of Shows.

The Greatest of All Time will compete in his last WrestleMania match this year. The company could go all out to bring as many viewers to the match as possible and make it a record-breaking affair.

#1. Address the reason why he made John Cena attack Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes’ refusal to join The Rock was on the cards, according to many WWE fans. The champion did the right thing by remaining the company's top babyface and refusing The Final Boss’ offer.

Meanwhile, John Cena won the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match fair and square and did not need to join the heel to get the WrestleMania 41 match. The Greatest of All Time did reveal why he chose the darker path on this week’s RAW.

The Rock could come out on SmackDown to further the story and reveal his side of the deal he struck with John Cena. He could add more value to the heel turn and talk about why he felt the 16-time world champion needed to sell his soul to get to the 17th WWE World Championship.

The segment could add much more weight to the biggest heel turn of the year, making fans hate Cena even more.

