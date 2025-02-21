3 Things The Rock subtly told us about his WWE return on SmackDown

The Rock has suddenly injected an adrenaline shot into The Road to WrestleMania. The Hollywood megastar announced that he would return to SmackDown, which was soon confirmed on WWE's official website.

Given his history, star power, and far-reaching influence, Rocky's presence could seriously shake things up and alter the trajectory of The Show of Shows.

The Brahma Bull has personally dropped a few hints bout his upcoming return, which we will discuss shortly.

#3. The Rock may announce that WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans

The Rock announced his return via an Instagram post. He added a comment in the section below, where he claimed he had a gift for New Orleans.

An official location for WrestleMania 42 has yet to be announced, and Rocky may be charged with announcing it. New Orleans has hosted some of Mania's greatest moments.

The Undertaker's undefeated streak ended in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome at WrestleMania 30. On the same night, Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship to create one of the most inspiring Mania moments of all time.

#2. The Final Boss hasn't gone anywhere

On RAW's Netflix debut, many fans were left confused by The Rock's behavior. Although he was dressed as The Final Boss, his behavior and actions tilted towards the babyface spectrum.

The Hollywood star acknowledged and praised Cody Rhodes, his fiercest rival who took his Mania spot against Roman Reigns. Rocky also bestowed Reigns with the Ula Fala, decreasing the likelihood of a match between the two cousins at The Show of Shows.

WWE hyped his return as The Final Boss, and his social media interactions also suggested that the character was far from dead.

#1. He could confirm his availability for WrestleMania 41

After The Final Boss returned at Bad Blood to stare down Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, social media was rife with potential WrestleMania dream matches. However, later reports suggested that the Hollywood megastar was not available.

As has historically been the case with WWE, plans can change at any time, and new opportunities could appear from anywhere. Hence, The Rock's availability for Mania could have changed at the last minute, and he may now be available for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Final Boss could confirm his presence for Mania on SmackDown, throwing a major curveball regarding The Show of Shows.

