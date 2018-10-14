3 things WWE must avoid at SmackDown 1000

SmackDown 1000

WWE has been building up to SmackDown 1000 for a while now, and everyone from fans to wrestling insiders is eager to see what the creative team has come up with. After the success of Super Show-Down, the weight of the fans' expectation rests entirely on SmackDown 1000's shoulders. While one match has already been announced, Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, there's a lot that the WWE creative hasn't revealed to the fans.

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Only three segments have been revealed for the SmackDown 1000 card, Rey Mysterio's return match, The Undertaker's return to the blue brand, and the reunion of one of the most dominant stables in WWE history, Evolution.

That still leaves a large chunk of time unaccounted for, and the WWE is holding their cards close to their chest. In this article, we take a look at some of the things that the WWE must avoid for SmackDown 1000 to be a success.

3. Letting politics dominate the show

WWE Crown Jewel

With the mounting political tension between Saudi Arabia, the US, and Turkey, the US finds itself caught between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, Saudi Arabia is one of the most lucrative destinations for the company with Crown Jewel being one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the year, but on the other hand, the fans want the WWE to take the moral high ground.

The issue gets even more complicated because Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon's wife, is a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet. Linda holds the position of Administrator in the Small Business Administration docket.

With all that in mind, it would be very easy for SmackDown 1000 to be underwhelming as the WWE tries to manoeuvre through the murky political waters. Mr. McMahon usually tries as much as possible to insulate his company from politics, but in this case, he needs to work even harder so that SmackDown 1000 is not seen through the lens of a political drama WWE had no role in creating.

