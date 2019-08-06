3 Interesting things The WWE Universe learned from The Day Of Raw Reunion

There were a lot of things going on backstage at The Raw Reunion

The USA Network pitched an idea to WWE a few months ago to bring up the ratings because the company was having a few issues. This idea turned into a wildly successful Raw Reunion that took place two weeks ago and included almost 40 legends of the company making their return for one night only.

The ratings definitely improved as old and new faces took over Monday Night Raw and the company obviously had camera's backstage to take in some of the reactions from the superstars as they left the ring or as they appeared at the arena in Tampa, Florida.

Last night's The Day Of Raw Reunion special on the WWE Network showed some never before seen footage from backstage where the WWE Universe were able to learn a few interesting facts about their favorite WWE stars.

#3 Ricochet was backstage but not used on the show

Ricochet was backstage at The Raw Reunion but wasn't used

One of the biggest talking points from The Raw Reunion Show a few weeks ago was the fact that Seth Rollins originally wasn't supposed to be part of the segment where he was saved by DX and The Kliq when The OC attempted to use the numbers game against him.

Rollins wasn't in a feud with any of the stars in The OC at that time, but he was drafted into that spot when it was revealed that Ricochet wouldn't be able to perform that night because of an infected elbow.

The One and Only was cleared not long afterward but was unable to have the bucket list moment that Rollins had because of his injury. Ricochet wasn't part of the show, but he was still backstage and was spotted having a conversation with Steve Austin where he actually offered to wrestle him in a 20-minute encounter because he knew the former North American Champion was bummed to be missing the show.

