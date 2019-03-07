3 Things to expect during Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 35

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.97K // 07 Mar 2019, 06:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ric Flair at Smackdown Live with the rest of Evolution

The road to WrestleMania is on and we can't wait for the 35th edition of WWE's alpha PPV. 'The Grandest Stage of them All' as WrestleMania is often referred to as is a miraculous event which never fails to excite us.

Heading into the penultimate phase before WrestleMania 35, let's review the most interesting, the most awaited and probably the most personal match of The Game, Triple H going one-on-one with Batista.

Though there hasn't been an official confirmation, the bout is set to happen and there's little to argue about that.

Ever since Batista took a slight dig at the game at Smackdown Live's 1000 episode celebration, it was kind of inevitable to see the animal return and battle Triple H.

While we all are curious to witness this enthralling storyline unfold, the predictions have started flowing and so have the rumours.

Here we list down 3 things to surely expect in this gigantic clash at WrestleMania.

#3 A special stipulation

The last match between Triple H and Batista happened inside Hell in a Cell

Looking at the events which have occurred in order to build this intriguing storyline, a special stipulation won't be utterly surprising.

This has not been a happy story where Batista returned as a face and asked Hunter for a match at WrestleMania. The Animal returned in a rather surprising manner and gained Triple H's attention by attacking the game's mentor, Ric Flair.

Advertisement

Batista is clearly in for a last run with the company and the animal is set a memorable one as the company is going all in on portraying as the ultimate heel in this story and the game is set to play the face card.

With that being said and considering the pride at stake, there's little to suggest that this will be a normal match with no added stipulation.

Get all set to witness this pulsating storyline to unfold in the next few weeks and give your brain cell a nice little spin as to what special stipulation the WWE Creative might add to this exhilarating clash at WrestleMania 35.

A career vs career match, a no holds bar match or even both! This picture is wide open and the fans are excited to see where the WWE Creative goes hereon with this match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement