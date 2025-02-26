3 things Trish Stratus can do on WWE SmackDown this week live from Toronto

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus recently returned to WWE programming and teamed up with Tiffany Stratton. Last week, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae destroyed the duo on SmackDown.

As the four women head to the Elimination Chamber for a tag team match, here are three things Stratus can do this week when SmackDown goes to Toronto:

#3. Trish Stratus could launch a pre-emptive attack on Nia Jax

Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Nia Jax take out Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton with a single Annihilator. The attack was uncalled for since The Irresistible Force wasn’t even in the match. Thus, Stratus could launch a pre-emptive attack on Jax ahead of the Elimination Chamber.

The Canadian Superstar could hit Queen Nia with a Stratusfaction to significantly weaken the former two-time WWE Women’s Champion. This would leave Candice LeRae more exposed in the upcoming tag match, allowing Stratus and Tiffany Stratton to pick a win easily.

#2. Nia Jax could attack Trish Stratus once again

Considering that the upcoming episode of SmackDown will be held in Toronto, Trish Stratus has a high chance of having an in-ring segment. However, as the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion addresses the crowd, Nia Jax could ambush her.

WWE could use this attack to make Stratus challenge the 2024 Queen of the Ring to a match at WrestleMania 41. Given that the promotion is celebrating her 25th year as a pro wrestler. This could also be booked as a retirement match for Canada’s Greatest Export.

#1. Trish Stratus could tease a heel turn

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton have instantly gelled up with each other. The duo has also launched new merchandise together on the WWE Shop. However, there is a chance that this amicable relationship could end with Stratus turning on The Buff Barbie.

The Canadian Superstar could subtly tease a heel turn on this week’s SmackDown and show her interest in the WWE Women’s Championship. Following this, Stratus could turn on Tiffy and attack her at the Elimination Chamber after the duo defeats Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

The 49-year-old could deliver a promo where she could demand to be put into the title match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. She could ask Triple H to add her into the math owing to her 25-year-long career just the way John Cena received a direct entry in the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

This would make the WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 41 a Triple Threat bout. Interestingly, the company could use this setup to help The Buff Barbie retain her title without pinning Charlotte Flair.

Thus, Tiffy’s feud with the 2025 Royal Rumble winner could see a smooth extension after their confrontation in Las Vegas. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Stratus.

