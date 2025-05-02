3 Things US Champion Jacob Fatu could do on WWE SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 02, 2025 18:56 GMT
The veteran captured the title at WrestleMania 41. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The veteran captured the title at WrestleMania 41. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu captured the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. He defeated LA Knight on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become champion, ending The Megastar's second reign with the title.

Ad

Fatu is a former MLW Champion who had great success in his professional wrestling career before joining the promotion last year. However, he now appears to be on a path to becoming a major star in the company and may have something planned for tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Listed below are three things Jacob Fatu could do on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#3. Jacob Fatu could unleash an attack on WWE SmackDown

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Drew McIntyre and LA Knight battled in a singles match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Damian Priest got involved and attacked Drew McIntyre to give The Scottish Warrior the victory via disqualification.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

LA Knight confronted The Archer of Infamy outside the ring and got in his face after costing him the match. Fatu took the opportunity to take out both stars by diving through the ropes.

The United States Champion could attack Drew McIntyre tonight on SmackDown as he is the number one contender. Fatu may also target LA Knight and Damian Priest during tonight's show.

#2. He could team up with Solo Sikoa for a tag team match

There has been tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in recent months. Solo Sikoa had aspirations of becoming the next Tribal Chief, but lost to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on the January 6 edition of WWE RAW.

Ad

Jacob Fatu has established himself as a star, but Solo Sikoa attempted to take responsibility for him capturing the United States Championship last week on SmackDown. The two stars could team up tonight on SmackDown, and it may lead to further conflict if Sikoa is the reason the duo loses their match.

#1. Fatu could issue an Open Challenge for the United States Championship

SmackDown - Source: Getty
SmackDown - Source: Getty

Jacob Fatu has been dominant since arriving in WWE last year and is seemingly always willing to fight. The Samoan Werewolf could issue an Open Challenge tonight on SmackDown and defend the United States Championship against anyone willing to step into the ring with him.

LA Knight may decide to accept the offer to ensure he gets a rematch after losing the title to Fatu at WrestleMania 41. Damian Priest might also answer the challenge as a way to guarantee that he would have another match against Drew McIntyre, as the former champion is the number one contender.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications