3 Things US Champion Jacob Fatu could do on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu captured the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. He defeated LA Knight on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become champion, ending The Megastar's second reign with the title.

Fatu is a former MLW Champion who had great success in his professional wrestling career before joining the promotion last year. However, he now appears to be on a path to becoming a major star in the company and may have something planned for tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Listed below are three things Jacob Fatu could do on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#3. Jacob Fatu could unleash an attack on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and LA Knight battled in a singles match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Damian Priest got involved and attacked Drew McIntyre to give The Scottish Warrior the victory via disqualification.

LA Knight confronted The Archer of Infamy outside the ring and got in his face after costing him the match. Fatu took the opportunity to take out both stars by diving through the ropes.

The United States Champion could attack Drew McIntyre tonight on SmackDown as he is the number one contender. Fatu may also target LA Knight and Damian Priest during tonight's show.

#2. He could team up with Solo Sikoa for a tag team match

There has been tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in recent months. Solo Sikoa had aspirations of becoming the next Tribal Chief, but lost to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on the January 6 edition of WWE RAW.

Jacob Fatu has established himself as a star, but Solo Sikoa attempted to take responsibility for him capturing the United States Championship last week on SmackDown. The two stars could team up tonight on SmackDown, and it may lead to further conflict if Sikoa is the reason the duo loses their match.

#1. Fatu could issue an Open Challenge for the United States Championship

Jacob Fatu has been dominant since arriving in WWE last year and is seemingly always willing to fight. The Samoan Werewolf could issue an Open Challenge tonight on SmackDown and defend the United States Championship against anyone willing to step into the ring with him.

LA Knight may decide to accept the offer to ensure he gets a rematch after losing the title to Fatu at WrestleMania 41. Damian Priest might also answer the challenge as a way to guarantee that he would have another match against Drew McIntyre, as the former champion is the number one contender.

