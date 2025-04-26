Jacob Fatu suddenly stops Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown, shocking him

Jacob Fatu stopped Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown tonight. The new WWE United States Champion was furious at the star.
Appearing on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa said that he brought Jacob Fatu to WWE because he loved him, which was the only reason he was the champion. He was going about it, but Fatu took the mic from him. After Jacob Fatu grabbed the mic, Solo Sikoa was shocked. He was not prepared for it, and it showed on his face.
The Samoan Werewolf was upset with Sikoa and would not let him take credit for his title win. He said he had promised to win the WWE United States championship and bring it back to the family. Fatu also said he'd do it with or without Solo Sikoa—exactly what he had done.
Jacob said holding the title meant he had a target on his back and was well aware of that, but that didn't mean he would back off.
LA Knight then interrupted him, who admitted that he had lost fair and square to Fatu. However, he was now worried about winning back the US Title.
He demanded a rematch, but he was not the only one, as Drew McIntyre stepped out.
The star mentioned his win over Damian Priest and then demanded a US Title match. Knight and McIntyre faced each other and were about to go at it when Nick Aldis told them they would face each other later in the night in a singles match to determine the next contender for Jacob Fatu's United States Championship.