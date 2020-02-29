3 Things that Vince McMahon can do with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36

WWE Super Showdown happened earlier this week and it is safe to say that the pay-per-view accounted for a decent watch. The biggest talking point from the show was the defeat of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at the hands of Goldberg, which sent the wrestling world into a frenzy.

Nevertheless, here we are going to talk about the 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins, who alongside Buddy Murphy, retained the RAW Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits in Saudi Arabia. We are going to suggest the three things Vince McMahon could do with Rollins at WrestleMania 36.

#3 A United States Title opportunity

Andrade is the US Champion

Why not?

Seth Rollins, since turning heel, has formed a big faction, which only needs gold to increase their dominance on the Red brand. The A0P, Buddy Murphy, and Rollins already have the RAW Tag Team Titles in their bag and if the Beastslayer could bring home the United States Championship, then Rollins' faction would be considered a dominant force.

Right now, Andrade is the United States Champion and he is a heel, so it wouldn't be surprising if Rollins doesn't get a one on one shot at the title, but he could be involved in a multi-man match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 36.

#2 Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy vs Kevin Owens & Rey Mysterio for the RAW Tag Team Championship

I’ve experienced lots of highs and lows in this industry over the past 20 years.



Getting to team with this guy tonight definitely belongs in the “highs” category!



An absolute honor.



Thank you, @reymysterio. pic.twitter.com/pH5fz4qjyU — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 12, 2019

Another thing one can do with Seth Rollins is getting him and Buddy Murphy involved in a tag team feud with Kevin Owens and another face, most preferably Rey Mysterio, who could turn out to be the perfect partner for Owens after the recent suspension of Samoa Joe.

Mysterio is a lovable face and he needs a proper feud, which he would get if the Master of the 619 decides to team up with The Prizefighter. Rollins & Murphy vs Owens & Mysterio would abe n absolute classic that almost all of the WWE Universe would love to see.

#1 Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match

These two have been awesome!

The most obvious thing that Vince McMahon could possibly do with Seth Rollins is to have him face Kevin Owens in a singles bout. That could either be a No Disqualification or a Steel Cage match, preferably the latter as Steel Cage matches are a visual spectacle.

Owens and Rollins have been in a feud for a long time now and to be very honest, these two have kept the WWE Universe engaged. Hence, one can see this feud finishing with a match at WrestleMania 36.