3 things Vince McMahon has done in real-life and 2 he hasn't

Vince McMahon doesn't think it's generous to talk about himself

Vince McMahon has revolutionised the pro-wrestling business like no one ever could. He has spent all of his life turning the WWE into a global phenomenon.

But Vince McMahon hasn't revealed many things about himself when it comes to his real-life.

Mr. McMahon doesn't think that it's generous for him to talk about himself. But luckily, some superstars who have worked with him has revealed quite a few things about the boss which proves that he's a completely different man in real-life from the man seen on-screen.

So, today in the feature let's take a look at those 3 things that Vince McMahon has done in his real-life and 2 he hasn't.

Has Done - Beaten The World's Strongest Man

A few years ago Vince McMahon was on the cover of Muscle & Fitness magazine. That time he was probably around at the age of 67 or 68. After that, he sat down in an interview with Wrestle Inc. reader-The Brass Ring.

There he revealed quite a few things about the future of WWE and also claimed that he beat The World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry in a weightlifting contest. Mr. McMahon said that when he showed up he saw Mark Henry was ready to train and full of energy.

Seeing that, Mr. McMahon went straight to his locker room to take care of some business. After that, he came out and went to the gym with Mark Henry.

There at the gym, Mr. McMahon and Henry had a small competition of weightlifting. By the time first set was complete Mr. McMahon was way behind Henry as he defeated him with a huge margin. But as the second set came around Henry was all exhausted.

At that moment Mr. McMahon saw an opportunity to beat him (which he did) and picked up the pace. This time Mr. McMahon left Henry way behind and clearly defeated him in lifting up the weight. He also told that it was fun for him to work with Henry and he is thankful for the competition that Mark Henry gave him.

