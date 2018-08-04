8 Most embarrassing WWE botches of 2018

Botches and goof-ups are a part of the game in

In the world of pro-wrestling, botches happen quite often--particularly if the maneuver is not executed with proper form. Speaking of which, as for the person who caused it, the botch more often than not leaves them red-faced in the heat of the moment.

Regardless, these botches inevitably make the rounds on social media.

They go viral quicker than anything else in the world! Now more accessible than ever before, with video streaming and social media expansion, GIFs and videos of these botches routinely go on to draw tens of thousands of likes, retweets, and upvotes.

In 2018, these botches have transpired right from the Royal Rumble all the way down to the latest editions of Smackdown Live. In this list, we will take a look at these botches and the one who were unfortunately involved in it.

We've seen such a vast array of botches in 2018, that the examples within this listicle don't even scratch the surface. Hence, please do not shy away from sharing your favorites in the comments section below.

What are the most embarrassing WWE botches of 2018? Read on to uncover them!

#8 Sin Cara fumbles in the air

Sin Cara got a little too ambitious and botched this move

After weeks of waiting for former friends Andrade "Cien" Almas and Sin Cara to meet in the ring, Sin Cara collided with Almas at the Extreme Rules PPV--a matchup in which Almas emerged victorious. This match was meant to be an appetizer for the WWE Universe, as it was scheduled to be on the Kick-Off show.

While wrestling Almas, Sin Cara got a little too ambitious and botched an aerial maneuver right in the middle of their match. There was a sequence where Sin Cara was meant to deliver a Hurricanrana on Almas, however, it didn't go as well as expected.

Almas was standing on the apron as Sin Cara scaled the turnbuckles, when in the heat of the moment, he completely miscalculated the Hurricanrana--falling short. It could've turned out to be a dangerous move for both men, if not for the quick-thinking of Almas as he revamped the Hurricanrana into an arm-drag which likely covered up the fact that the move was actually a botch.

The match was in fact a fantastic one. It did better than expected and the botch didn't get in the way of both of the two Luchadores delivering an exciting match.

