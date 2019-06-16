×
3 Things Vince McMahon should ensure if Goldberg wrestles for WWE again

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
562   //    16 Jun 2019, 08:44 IST

Goldberg and The Undertaker faced off in WWE Super ShowDown
Goldberg and The Undertaker closed out the SmackDown Live right before Super ShowDown in a segment that sent shivers down every spine.

Even though people knew that the match that we were going to be treated with at WWE Super ShowDown would not be a technical masterclass, fans were still very excited.

And then the match actually happened and every ounce of excitement that fans may have had would dissipate at once. It was one of the worst matches in WWE history featuring two WWE Superstars well past their prime.

Because Goldberg is a big name draw and the Saudi Arabian audience likes to see legends compete, it is all too likely that we will see Goldberg in the ring again. But when he steps into the ring once more, Vince McMahon must take the following measures to ensure that the match isn't a bust.

Here are 3 things that he has to do!

#3 Make sure that the match is short and sweet

Honestly, Goldberg's rise to fame came at a time when he wasn't even ready to compete in the ring. His matches were short and sweet to conceal the fact that he did not really know how to work a match properly.

Even though Goldberg vs. The Undertaker wasn't really a long match by WWE standards, it was still way too long for a Goldberg match.

The one match that nobody complains about is his first clash with Brock Lesnar which went on for exactly as long as it should have and not a moment more.

Even if Goldberg is booked to lose a match, he should only wrestle short and sweet matches without any dangerous spots. If Vince McMahon ensures this, Goldberg could be a big money player for some time.



