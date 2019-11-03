3 Things we could see on RAW this week (4 November 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 03 Nov 2019, 22:07 IST

What could happen on RAW?

The SmackDown episode after Crown Jewel ran riot with a shocking NXT invasion. With the Black & Gold brand taking part in this year's Survivor Series, it's likely to continue on RAW this week.

Seth Rollins lost the Universal Championship to The Fiend in a spectacular main event at Crown Jewel, meaning the title will go to SmackDown. Given Brock Lesnar decided to quit the Blue Brand last week, the WWE Championship will be the primary world title on RAW. The OC proved their supremacy over the RAW Tag Team Division, winning the Tag Team World Cup at Crown Jewel. AJ Styles defended the US Title successfully against the 20-Man Battle Royal match-winner, Humberto Carrillo.

A lot of exciting things could happen on the Red Brand, especially after an extraordinary episode of SmackDown last week. Here we discuss three things we could see on RAW this week.

#3 Brock Lesnar decimates Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

Brock made an emphatic statement at Crown Jewel, where he didn't take long to tap out Cain Velasquez. Carnage ensued after the match, as Rey Mysterio got physical with Lesnar, and the latter was forced to leave the ring after a number of chair shots from Ultimate Underdog.

Lesnar made his intentions clear by quitting SmackDown in the past week, and he looked eager to put his hands on Rey Mysterio. Since Lesnar will show up on RAW this week, he will not leave the arena without avenging the last attack from the legendary luchador.

Rey Mysterio didn't get the opportunity of challenging the Universal Title on the season premiere of RAW when Lesnar mauled him and his son. Given Lesnar has set his eyes on Mysterio, the latter will challenge the WWE Championship, and Dominic could be an important part of this feud.

