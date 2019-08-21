3 Things we learned from this week's Raw (19th August 2019)

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

This week's Raw was a pretty great show as it was filled with entertainment and unpredictable moments. We saw the Raw Tag Team Titles change hands as Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman beat the OC in the main event.

Becky Lynch reacted to Sasha Banks' assault this week and we also saw two great King of the Ring tournament matches. Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander won their respective matches against Cesaro and Sami Zayn.

We also saw the United States Championship match between Strowman and AJ Styles end in a DQ finish. Roman Reigns also had a great match with Dolph Ziggler, although the booking didn't make any sense.

The Fiend a.k.a Bray Wyatt returned this week and destroyed another legend in Jerry Lawler before disappearing into the darkness. Also, we saw Randy Orton and the Revival form a kind of heel faction as they beat the hell out of New Day.

This basically confirms that Revival will be the next challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, while Orton will challenge Kofi Kingston again at Clash of Champions. In this piece, we are going to take a look at the three things we learned from this week's show:

#3 The Wildcard Rule hasn't been scrapped yet

Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston

While there have been numerous rumors that the WWE is going to scrap the Wildcard Rule slowly, this week we saw the full use of it. Roman Reigns had a match with Dolph Ziggler, while even The New Day showed up along with Randy Orton.

This rule just completely undermines the brand split and it seems like Raw is a much bigger show than SmackDown. This decision hasn't received great responses from the WWE Universe and now that FOX will soon be taking over SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon should really scrap this rule altogether.

For the time being though, this rule seems to be running at full throttle.

