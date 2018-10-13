3 things which could happen if Dean Ambrose shows up on SmackDown 1000

Ambrose was once the highlight of SmackDown Live

The closing moments of WWE Raw this past week saw Dean Ambrose take the pin from Drew McIntyre in a rematch between The Shield and The Dogs of War. As Strowman, McIntyre, and Ziggler celebrated their victory, Ambrose walked out of the ring and the arena, leaving his partners in The Shield behind.

This has given the entire saga a new dimension, as it was expected that The Lunatic Fringe would turn on The Shield and side with The Dogs of War.

Now that we are unsure of Ambrose’s future in The Shield, and on Raw in particular, we can speculate that the WWE Creative might have something special in store for the fans.

What if Ambrose walking out on his brothers is a way to end The Shield without having one of them turn on the others? Or what if it will give rise to a new angle going forward?

What if Dean Ambrose shows up on SmackDown Live on SmackDown 1000?

#3 Have his revenge

Ambrose was attacked by Samoa Joe and The Bar

Ambrose was put out of action due to an injury he suffered after an attack by three men. All three of those men are currently with the SmackDown brand.

Samoa Joe, Sheamus, and Cesaro were the three men who were used to write off Ambrose from TV, and he would first want to settle some unfinished business with them before returning to The Shield.

It is possible that Ambrose returns to SmackDown for some time, and first attacks an already injured Samoa Joe to put him out of action, before going after Sheamus and Cesaro.

Personal feuds have always worked well in the WWE, and the ones involving Dean Ambrose can be termed some of the best.

