3 Things which could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (23 September 2019)

Expect The Fiend to continue playing his mind games on Seth Rollins.

The last episode of WWE's Monday Night Raw following the Clash of Champions was truly spectacular.

Be it The Fiend laying waste to Mayor Kane or Braun Strowman destroying the Tag Team Champions of both the brands in the Tag Team Summit, the show was filled with unexpected/surprising moments. Furthermore, Baron Corbin becoming the King of the Ring by defeating Chad Gable in the finals of the tournament was also a major development.

On the other hand, WWE went on to announce two blockbuster matches - Seth Rollins vs The Fiend for the Universal Championship and Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship for Hell in a Cell.

All in all, it would not be wrong to say that the show lived to the expectations of fans and WWE and especially Paul Heyman deserves a lot of credit (given it was a Paul Heyman show in the absence of Vince McMahon) for the same.

Given the recent success, WWE would like to continue doing the good work when Raw comes live from Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

With Hell in a Cell just 2 weeks away, expect WWE to continue hyping the event on the upcoming episode of Raw. Furthermore, it may go on to announce a few more clashes for the event this week on Raw and SmackDown.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 WWE announces Chad Gable vs Baron Corbin for Hell in a Cell

All Hail the King!

On the previous edition of Monday Night Raw, Baron Corbin went on to defeat Chad Gable to become the King of the Ring. However, the latter went on to attack and decimate him and his crown during Corbin's coronation ceremony the following night on SmackDown.

Hence, there is no denying the fact that Creative has laid down the breadcrumbs for a high voltage feud between the duo. And given, Hell in a Cell is just two weeks away, expect WWE to announce a huge matchup between the duo this Monday night on Raw for October 6. This would then give Creative around one week's time to hype the bout.

