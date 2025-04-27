3 Things that will happen if Randy Orton dethrones John Cena at Backlash 2025

John Cena shocked the world by becoming a record-breaking 17-time WWE Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Backlash 2025 will follow WrestleMania as the next Premium Live Event on the Stamford-based promotion’s calendar. WWE has officially confirmed that John Cena will defend his title against his arch-rival, Randy Orton, at the PLE on May 10.
Although the Last Real Champion is an odd favourite to retain his title against Orton, if The Apex Predator can pull the trigger and defeat Cena, it would mark a historic title change.
This article looks at three things that might happen if Randy Orton defeats John Cena at Backlash 2025:
#3. John Cena would ruin wrestling for fans
During the buildup to his WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes, The Cenation Leader vowed to ruin professional wrestling.
Cena could keep up to his promise by delivering yet another lackluster performance, ultimately losing and later revealing that he shattered all the hopes fans had with his “retirement tour,” killing professional wrestling by tarnishing fans’ expectations.
#2. The Rock could return
The Final Boss played an important role in John Cena’s heel turn. The Cenation Leader turned heel after Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock’s lure to sell his soul at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Cena, alongside Travis Scott and The Rock, attacked The American Nightmare and left him bloodied in the ring.
Since then, The Great One hasn’t made any appearances on WWE television. If somehow Randy Orton manages to beat Cena at Backlash 2025, The Final Boss could return to punish The Apex Predator. It would further lay the foundation for Cody Rhodes' comeback to assist his mentor.
#1. Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes could take place
Since Cody Rhodes became the Stamford-based promotion’s top star, Randy Orton has been an odd favorite as his dream opponents among fans.
Both superstars even share a significant history. The Orton-Rhodes saga could be a blockbuster hit if booked correctly.
The Apex Predator winning the WWE Championship by defeating Cena at 2025 Backlash would open doors for a dream feud. Rhodes could initiate a rivalry with his mentor, Randy Orton.