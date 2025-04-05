3 things that will happen if The Rock doesn't appear at WrestleMania 41

Excitement levels are sky-high as WrestleMania 41 is only two weeks away. Much of the card is set, but a few matters remain to be set. Chief among them is The Rock's status for 'Mania.

Ad

After Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul, The Final Boss orchestrated John Cena's heel turn in an "industry-changing" moment at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. He has already lit up The Road to WrestleMania with Cena's sell-out, but The Rock's status for The Show of Shows remains uncertain.

Hence, it is possible that The Rock won't appear at WrestleMania 41, and his absence could have certain complications:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

#3. WrestleMania 41 will lose some of its mainstream appeal

Ad

Trending

The Rock is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and everything he does is must-see. The Final Boss was instrumental in the commercial, financial, and mainstream success of WrestleMania XL.

However, his absence has hurt this year's build-up to The Show of Shows. While WWE has pieced together a solid card with considerable star power, Rock's presence would have been a significant bonus.

If he doesn't appear at 'Mania the PLE could lose its mainstream appeal. The numbers on social media would be lower, and the casual audience's interest would dip.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes' chances of walking out with the WWE Championship would increase

If The Final Boss is present at WrestleMania 41, his sole purpose would be to take the Undisputed WWE Championship off Cody Rhodes and give it to his preferred champion, John Cena.

Thus far, Cena has carried the build to his 'Mania program with Rhodes by himself, but he may have to rely on The Rock to win his 17th World Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. On the contrary, The American Nightmare would want a fair battle with The Champ.

Ad

The last few years have shown that Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly WWE's new poster boy and top babyface. Furthermore, he is a full-timer, renowned for his heart and in-ring skills. Hence, a fair wrestling match would likely see Rhodes pin heel Cena to retain his title.

#1. The Rock's absence could force John Cena to rethink his choices

Ad

Despite a historical demand for a heel turn, few foresaw John Cena selling his soul to The Rock and ruthlessly assaulting Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Although the heel turn has created significant buzz, Cena is unlikely to end his career as a villain. Therefore, the 16-time World Champion's heel run may not last long. The seeds for his face turn can be planted with a loss to Cody Rhodes due to The Rock's absence.

The Final Boss has all the powers to help Cena win that elusive 17th World Title and break Ric Flair's record. However, his failure to do so could prompt The Franchise Player to rethink his choices and possibly revert to the good side. Acknowledging that the heel turn did him no favors, Cena could apologize to the WWE Universe for his actions and revert to being a face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shiraz Aslam Shiraz Aslam is an aspiring writer and future doctor based in Pakistan. Ever since he was four years old, he has been watching WWE, which has become an integral part of his life.



In June 2018, Aslam joined the Sportskeeda Family as a WWE feature writer. One of the youngest active writers on the platform, he is committed to providing his readers with high-quality content while taking his writing career a step forward. Over the years, the enthusiastic journalist has amassed millions of reads.



To keep up-to-date with his latest work, Follow him here and on Twitter. Know More