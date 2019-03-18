3 Things WWE can do to keep Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose leaving WWE

The Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose made his main roster debut along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as The Shield in 2012. The trio always dominated in 6 man tag team matches, until Seth Rollins turned on his Shield-brothers and attacked them with chair shots in 2014.

Last year, The Shield reunited again but Ambrose attacked Rollins after they won the Raw Tag Team Championship and laid him with dirty deeds. Ambrose then turned heel and defeated Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship. They again reunited for the last time and faced the trio of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre at Fastlane where The Shield was victorious.

The Shield showed the WWE Universe how dominant they can be. According to reports, Ambrose was not happy with the booking he was given and later WWE reported that Dean has not signed his WWE contract and he may leave the company in April after Wrestlemania.

Here are 3 things WWE can do to keep Dean Ambrose.

#3 Book him Better

Ambrose performs better in The Shield

Dean Ambrose is one of the company's top star. After returning from injury last year, Ambrose has been treated as a mid-card superstar. He has been the victim of poor booking for so long that he didn't like the character he was given so he decided not to re-sign with the company.

Ambrose is a strong superstar but his last few matches were not up to the mark. Ambrose has the capability to be the to the main attraction but WWE doesn't book him like that again.

If WWE started to book him better and give him the character change that he wants, this may change Dean’s mind on leaving the company and he may stay with the company for some more time.

