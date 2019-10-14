3 things WWE could be planning for RAW this week (14 October 2019)

What could happen on RAW?

RAW has rejuvenated itself this month, and a new chapter has commenced. Following an impressive season premiere of the flagship show, it delivered another action-packed episode last week. While the first half of the draft was held on SmackDown last week, the second half will take place on RAW this week.

Last week, the show had some outstanding segments. Tyson Fury had a massive brawl with Braun Strowman, which certainly garnered the attention of the fans for their mega clash at Crown Jewel. Asuka showed her heel persona, pinning the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a controversial manner. Rusev has been exceptional after his return, as he dismantled both Randy Orton and Baron Corbin. The Viking Raiders pinned the RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a non-title bout.

The next RAW is set to take place at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Here we discuss three things WWE could be planning on RAW this week.

#3 The New Day moves to RAW, Kofi Kingston goes for the US Title

Besides the male and female individual Superstars, the tag teams also switch brands in the draft. The New Day, who are the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions, might change brands, considering they faced The OC on SmackDown last week. The New Day and The OC are two prolific tag teams of the company, and they could have a stupendous rivalry.

Kofi Kingston dropped the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar on the FOX debut of SmackDown. While the New Day member didn't receive a rematch, WWE probably gave us a hint of his next opponent on the Blue Brand last week. The OC lost the tag team match on SmackDown where Kofi Kingston pinned the United States Champion, AJ Styles.

After a feud with Cedric Alexander, The Phenomenal One is searching for his next challenger and Kofi Kingston could be a great opponent. Kingston has gathered some lost momentum after pinning Styles. If The New Day moves to RAW, Kingston could face Styles at Crown Jewel

