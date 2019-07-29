3 Things WWE could be planning for RAW this week

The Deadman is looking for a new opponent

The RAW Reunion was a spectacular show last week as we saw several past Superstars in the squared circle. Without a shadow of a doubt, it was one of the biggest episodes of the year. The company will be eyeing to continue the good run this week.

Two big matches took place at RAW Reunion where Seth Rollins faced AJ Styles in one, and on the other side, Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe in a singles match. Things turned ugly between Becky Lynch and Natalya as the two women had a brawl last week. While the 24/7 title changed hands multiple times, the Fiend assaulted the WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The upcoming RAW will be held at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arizona. Two gigantic matches are set to take place on the Red Brand this week. Dolph Ziggler will fight Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will tussle with Alexa Biss in a non-title match.

Here we discuss three things WWE could be planning on RAW this week.

#3 Ricochet brings his own backup

There is no denying that the feud between AJ Styles and Ricochet has been awe-inspiring. Since the heel turn of the Phenomenal One, he has been ruthless. Moreover, Gallows and Anderson have been two major obstacles for Ricochet as the two men helped Styles to win the US Title at Extreme Rules.

While the former NXT North American Champion skipped RAW Reunion, he is expected to be present this week. If Ricochet faces Styles in a rematch at SummerSlam, the former needs to stop Gallows and Anderson, hence, Ricochet could bring his own back-up on RAW this week.

The Viking Raiders, who haven't been in RAW Tag Team Championship picture, could enter the rivalry. Furthermore, The Viking Raiders defeated Gallows and Anderson on RAW a few weeks ago. Considering Erik and Ivar are still unbeaten on the main roster, they could be an excellent backup for Ricochet and the latter will not get outnumbered.

