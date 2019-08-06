3 Things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live tonight (6 August 2019)

What twists and turns await on SmackDown Live?

The stakes will be high this week as it will be the final episode of SmackDown Live before heading into SummerSlam. We are expecting to see a good episode, and some new matches are likely to be added for the show in Toronto.

Last week, the Blue Brand put on one whopper of a show. Trish Stratus made an appearance, accepting the SummerSlam challenge from Charlotte Flair. Ali defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch of SmackVille. Moreover, Kevin Owens attained momentum after a huge victory over Drew McIntyre.

A distraction from The Fiend helped Dolph Ziggler to pin Finn Balor and the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat AJ Styles in a singles bout. The SmackDown Women's Title challenger Ember Moon got pinned by Alexa Bliss in a Tag Team Match.

The upcoming SmackDown Live will be held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Several things could unfold on the Blue Brand this week, so let's look at three such things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Ali challenges Nakamura at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championsh

Just one week before SummerSlam, the Intercontinental Championship match is still not set. Nakamura defended the title at SmackVille two weeks ago, retaining the belt. We then witnessed a rematch last week on the Blue Brand, where Ali pinned Nakamura in a non-title match.

Considering Ali defeated Nakamura this week, he could demand another title shot on Sunday. Moreover, less than one week is left for the show, and Nakamura is unlikely to get a new opponent. After making his debut on SmackDown Live, Ali is having a good run and he might win his first main roster title in Toronto.

There is no denying that both Ali and Nakamura are incredible performers and they could steal the show if they are allowed to showcase their in-ring skills at SummerSlam. The two men produced a stupendous bout when they fought at SmackVille.

