3 Things WWE could be planning on the SmackDown before TLC (December 13th, 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Dec 2019, 01:43 IST SHARE

What could happen on the Blue Brand?

RAW produced an action-packed episode before heading into this Sunday's TLC pay-per-view, and SmackDown will look to do the same. Having already announced some matches for TLC, the company could add more to the card this week on SmackDown.

The Revival punched their tickets to TLC last week, beating three other teams to become the number one contenders to The New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championships. While things became serious between Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss pinned Mandy Rose. As promised by Baron Corbin, he embarrassed Roman Reigns with dog food, following the latter's win over Dolph Ziggler. Furthermore, an unusual match was finalized on SmackDown last week, as Bray Wyatt (not The Fiend) will fight The Miz in a non-title match at TLC. It will be the first match for the Firefly Fun House host since coming back to WWE TV after WrestleMania 35.

Let's take a look at things WWE could be planning on the final SmackDown before TLC.

#3 Lacey Evans challenges Sasha Banks at TLC

Since Becky Lynch will take part in the Women's Tag Team Championship match at TLC, she will not defend the RAW Women's Title. With no proper build-up for the SmackDown Women's Championship, its feasible that the Blue Belt will not be defended as well on Sunday.

Lacey Evans has initiated a feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley. 'The Sassy Southern Belle' put her hands on Sasha Banks two weeks ago, and with Bayley's help 'The Boss' decimated Evans last week.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is part of the rivalry, yet the major issue has been between Banks and Evans, as they not only assaulted each other, but also exchanged some harsh words. Evans could challenge Sasha Banks to a singles match at TLC, and the match could have the following stipulation. If 'The Sassy Southern Belle' walks out with a win at TLC, she would receive a championship opportunity against Bayley.

1 / 3 NEXT