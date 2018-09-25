3 things WWE could do with Shawn Michaels' return on RAW next week

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 105 // 25 Sep 2018, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shawn Michaels is set to appear on RAW next week

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner during Triple H vs The Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down PPV in Melbourne, Australia on October 6, 2018.

Shawn Michaels is set to appear on next week's Monday Night RAW installment, as announced by WWE themselves. One can expect HBK to be involved in a huge plot point en-route to WWE Super Show-Down during next week's go-home episode.

So without further ado, lets take a look at the 3 things WWE could do with Shawn Michaels' return on RAW next week

#1 Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker: All in the same ring

Triple H, The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels could finally confront each other once and for all

According to Cageside Seats, PWInsider and Wrestlingnews, both Triple H and The Undertaker are set to appear on RAW next week alongside the Heartbreak Kid.

After all, perhaps the only way to top their previous confrontations on RAW would be for all three of them to meet face-to-face and speak their minds about each other.

This was not supposed to be a personal feud, it was only an impromptu match to garner all the headlines and sell as many tickets as possible. However, it became personal after all, and whether you like it or not, Shawn Michaels is indeed a huge factor heading into WWE Super Show-Down.

Moreover, it is probably the most obvious way to end a go-home show leading up to a mega PPV.

#2 A special guest referee?

Are we going to have a legends fiesta next week?

While the idea of incorporating a special guest referee into this already saturated scenario might seem a bit sketchy, it is to be noted that anything can be successful if executed properly.

Either this 'mysterious special guest referee' could show up on RAW unannounced, interrupting HBK, or he/she could directly interrupt a rare HBK/Triple H/Undertaker convention in the ring.

Execution is an entirely different aspect here, but as far as we're concerned with next week, adding more star-studded names to this affair only draws more headlines.

This brings us to our final question - who should be the special guest referee?

Stone Cold Steve Austin? The Rock? Bret Hart? Kurt Angle? Leave your thoughts in the comments regarding which specific legend you would like to see referee Triple H vs The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down if they somehow decide to take this course of action.

1 / 2 NEXT