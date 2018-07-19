Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWF Monday night RAW review: January 20th, 1997

Kartik Arry
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
19 Jul 2018

The 20th January 1997 edition of RAW is a follow-up to the 1997 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View. For those who have no idea what went down during The Royal Rumble can check out my exclusive recap by clicking here.

The toughest S.O.B on the roster, Stone Cold - Steve Austin won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, and the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels became the new WWF World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Psycho Sid in the main event, live from HBK’s own hometown- San Antonio, Texas.

Before we begin, do remember that things are about to get chaotic. Business is about to pick up, and things are going to shape-up accordingly.

It is a brand new week and there are lots of things to talk about. So without wasting any further time, let’s begin—

MATCHES-

1) Owen Hart & The British Bulldog (w/ Clarence Mason) vs. Doug Furnas & Phil Lafon.

2) Farooq (w/ Nation of Domination) vs. Bart Gunn.

3) The Undertaker vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Kartik Arry
CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us