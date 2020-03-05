3 Things WWE could have done differently on this week's NXT (4th March, 2020)

The Dream is giving The Undisputed Era some nightmares

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

I cannot remember the last time NXT gave us a bad episode. This week, the Black and Gold brand delivered again, but there were - as always - some things that left a lot to be desired.

The episode started with Dakota Kai beating Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage Match, thanks to an assist from Raquel Gonzalez. Next, Shotzi Blackheart lost to Chelsea Green in a qualifier for the #1 Contender's Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover: Tampa.

Then, Cameron Grimes challenged Keith Lee, before The Broserweights, The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish), and The Grizzled Young Veterans exchanged words and brawled.

Austin Theory got the better of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, while Johnny Gargano cut a passionate promo in a video package featuring Mauro Ranallo. The main event saw something very unusual happen. Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong were battling it out in a Steel Cage Match, when The Undisputed Era came out to help their buddy.

Adam Cole soon found himself inside the dreaded structure, and Dream threw Strong out of the Cage, handing victory to the Messiah of the Backbreaker, before locking Cole and himself inside. He then proceeded to dismantle the NXT Champion, which clearly signaled what he wants - and that is the NXT Championship.

Here, we are going to suggest the three things WWE could have done differently on this week's NXT:

#3 No Bianca Belair

I’m not here to “save” people from their stupid mistakes... I got my eyes set on MY prize, and that is all.#WrestleMania36 #WWENXT 👹 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 28, 2020

Last week, we saw Bianca Belair suffer a damning loss at the hands of Charlotte Flair. To add to the former's misery, The Queen also gave her a post-match beating. Furthermore, Rhea Ripley just stood ringside and watched The EST of NXT get absolutely destroyed. Her lack of support for her NXT colleague was much to the surprise of everyone at Full Sail.

So, this week, it was only natural to expect Belair issue some kind of statement or even attack the NXT Women's Champion, in order to tell everyone that she doesn't need the support of Ripley. But, unfortunately, that didn't happen; so let's hope we see some kind of answer from Belair next week.

#2 Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai - almost every time - wins a bout thanks to her evil methods. Like it or not, unfortunately, that's the way a premier heel works. This week, a big Steel Cage Match took place between Tegan Nox and Kai and, again, quite expectedly, the latter won, thanks to the divine intervention from Raquel Gonzalez.

This defeat has done some more damage to Nox, as she has now lost two consecutive bouts against Kai, albeit because of interventions from Gonzalez. I would have loved to see Nox stand tall at the end of this match by attacking Kai post-match and gaining, at least, a moral victory over her foe.

#1 Only Cameron Grimes in the NXT North American Championship picture

Keith Lee, since becoming the NXT North American Champion, hasn't had many meaningful feuds. So, we expected something to develop this week - and it did, as a match for the NXT North American Championship between Lee and Cameron Grimes is now scheduled to happen next week.

But was it the right decision to insert only Grimes in the NXT North American Championship picture when the likes of Damien Priest and Killian Dain are sitting idle?

I would have loved to see Dain in the picture as well, as he is another Superstar who needs a big match, just like Grimes. Therefore, it would have been better if we could have had a match between Grimes and Dain to decide the #1 contender.