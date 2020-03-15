3 Things WWE could have done differently on this week's SmackDown

John Cena showed up this week

This week's SmackDown was one unique watch as it took place without fans at the Performance Center due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. It is fair to say that the show was a good one as some Superstars returned and along with that, many storylines developed.

The episode started with Sasha Banks and Bayley picking up a win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross before Roman Reigns was interviewed by Michael Cole regarding his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg. We also saw a rerun of the Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Daniel Bryan, with Drew Gulak ringside, defeated Cesaro, while a returning Jeff Hardy got the better of King Corbin. The main event saw John Cena and Bray Wyatt come to face to face before the lights went off. Here, we are going to suggest the three things WWE could have done differently on Friday night.

#3 Jeff Hardy's return

Fans were so excited to see the return of Jeff Hardy this week but for some reason, it didn't feel like a big deal when it certainly should have. He was taunted by King Corbin during his return interview which set-up a match between the two. Even though Hardy won, the bout wasn't that great.

It would have been better if Hardy would have had someone like Shorty G challenging him because the latter certainly needs a big gun facing him. Furthermore, it wouldn't have been bad to see Hardy instilled into the Intercontinental Championship picture either.

#2 Bayley and Sasha Banks' match

Well, WWE didn't deliver what they promised this week as Paige - who was scheduled to be on the Blue brand - didn't show up and that was a real dampener. Instead, fans saw a Tag Team battle between Bayley & Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, which the former team won.

For quite some time now, we have been witnessing the same thing on SmackDown's Women's roster. It's either Bayley and Banks teaming up or either one of them facing someone in singles action but nothing is amounting to something big - like a challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE could have had other female Superstars get some screen time instead, as it would have been much better to see someone else team up against Bliss & Cross.

#1 John Cena and Bray Wyatt's confrontation

After the match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt was confirmed for WrestleMania 36, this week, both of them confronted each other. Wyatt said that Cena had a hand in the formation of The Fiend, while the 16-time WWE Champion told the former Universal Champion that he has lost his edge.

There's no problem with the way the segment went on but the ending could have been better. Fans would have loved to see The Fiend planting a Mandible Claw on the leader of the Cenation as that would have displayed Cena as the underdog. Nevertheless, these two experienced Superstars delivered a powerful segment with their promos and it was, quite definitely, the best thing about the show.