3 things WWE did right in this week's edition of Smackdown Live

This week's edition featured the Kevin Owens show and yet again Kevin Owens showed how good he is

With just three weeks to go for the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania, things have been ramping up at a fair click. The hype train for most of the matches is picking, up and to an extent, one has to admit that anyone and everyone is slowly catching up with the fever of WrestleMania.

This week's edition of SmackDown Live was supposed to do the same. And to a great extent, it delivered. The show that featured a gauntlet match that lasted more than 60 minutes was able to keep everyone on their feet.

Let's go through a few things that WWE did right during the latest edition of Smackdown.

#1 The Miz responds to Shane McMahon

Babyface Miz is a hit among fans already and the fans are fully behind him in the feud against Shane McMahon

It's been more than a decade now since the Miz has been part of the WWE roster and not many would have thought that the quintessential heel of the WWE would finally switch over to be a babyface and do it this well. To an extent, we have to agree that until now, Miz the babyface has been a hit with the crowd. It just seems to work.

He came out today and cut a resounding promo which both resonated with the fans and got them on board in a minute. This segment too was the need of the hour for the match because with only three weeks left there isn't much time left otherwise to build this one into something meaningful.

With the help of the promo both from the Miz and Shane earlier, the fans have legitimate heat against Shane while the Miz is rallying the crowd behind him.

